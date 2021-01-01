Gombe state govt. spends N1.2bn on water supply – Commissioner

By Hajara Leman

Gombe, Dec. 31, 2020 The Gombe State Government says it spends N1.2 billion annually for the provision of water to citizens of the state.

The Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Mr Muhammad Magaji, disclosed this during the 2021 approved budget breakdown on Thursday in Gombe.

Magaji stated that as at 2019, prior to the coming of the present administration, the state owed more than N4.9 billion to contractors handling the Gombe water works.

He added: “I am happy to say that we have settled all of that by the first quarter of 2020.

“ Before the end of the second quarter of 2020, we were spending N250 million and this allowed us to pay back our debt and now we have no debt.”

According to him, on monthly basis N100 million is dedicated for payment for the provision of water and the state government will continue same payment in 2021.

Magaji said that the state government was committed to addressing the challenge of water supply in the state.

