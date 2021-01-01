Gratuity: 660 retirees in Adamawa state to benefit from N1.5bn gratuity in January 2021—- Board

By Ibrahim Kado

Yola Dec. 31, 2020 The Adamawa State Pension Board says it has concluded arrangements for the payment of gratuities to 660 retirees following the release of N1.5 billion by Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri.

Mr Thomas Madi, the Chairman of the Board, stated this during an interview with newsmen on Thursday in Yola.

He said that the N1.5 billion had been paid into the Board’s account and currently N100 million out of it had been released to the banks to start payment as soon as possible.

“This money is in the account of the Pension Board for payment of gratuity to those that retired in 2012, and one or two others from 2009. We just merge them so that we can pay the total amount.

“The payments are in different categories, we have those that are on Grade Level 01 to Grade Level 17, we also have senior management staff such as the Permanent Secretaries and Judges including those that had died,’’ he said.

According to him, since the creation of Adamawa State, no governor has released such an amount of money for the payment of gratuities.

He added that if the previous governments had performed what the present administration is doing now, all the arrears should not have been an issue of the past by now.

Madi said that the present administration inherited the liability of unpaid gratuities of N18 billion because of non-commitment by previous administrations.

He called on the pensioners to exercise patience as government would do the needful for them to get their payment as and when due.

Like this: Like Loading...