Israeli population nudges 9.3m – Report

Jerusalem, Dec. 31, 2020 The Israeli population reached 9.291 million by the end of 2020, up 1.7 per cent from 2019.

This is contained in an annual report published on Thursday by the state’s Central Bureau of Statistics.

The report shows that 73.9 per cent of the people, about 6.87 million, are Jews, while 1.956 million are Arabs, accounting for 21.1 per cent.

In 2020, about 151,000 people were added to the Israeli population, with 84 per cent due to natural increase and the rest from migration.

About 20,000 new Jewish immigrants arrived in Israel in 2020, most of them from Russia (38.1 per cent), Ukraine (15.1 per cent), France (11 per cent) and the U.S. (10.7 per cent).

In addition, about 50,000 Israelis died in 2020, and 6,000 had stayed abroad for more than a year.

