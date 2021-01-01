Kaduna State spent N4.1bn on pensioners in 2020

By Philip Yatai

Kaduna, Dec. 31, 2020 The Kaduna State Government released N4.1 billion for the payment of outstanding pensions and gratuities to retired civil servants in 2020, Mr Murtala Daho, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, has said.

Dabo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kaduna that N2.6 billion was released early in the year while an additional N1.5 billion was released recently.

He said that the money was released to the State Pensions Bureau, adding that it also captured benefits accruing to survivors of deceased civil servants in both the state and local government services.

He disclosed that the current administration inherited an arrears of N15 billion owed retired workers in pensions, gratuities and death benefits from 2011.

