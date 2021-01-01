Kwara Gov condoles with APC chieftain Moshood Mustapha over death of mother

By Olayinka Owolewa

Ilorin, Dec. 31, 2020 Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, has commiserated with the Wali of Ilorin, Alhaji Usman Mustapha and Hon. Moshood Mustapha, over the death of Alhaja Alarape Hassanat Mustapha who passed on earlier on Thursday.

“His Excellency commiserates with the elder statesman and Wali of Ilorin, Alhaji Usman Mustapha, on the death of Alhaja, his wife.

“He also condoles with his friend and top APC chieftain Hon. Moshood Mustapha on the passing of his mother, who had a reputation of being a great mother not only to her own children but to many others.

“She was also an example of who a family woman should be,” according to a statement by Rafiu Ajakaye, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor.

The governor prayed to Allah to console the family for this loss, and to accept the return of Alhaja Alarape Hassanat and grant her al-jannah Firdaus

