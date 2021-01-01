NiDCOM chair demands justice for Nigerian killed in Ireland

By Maureen Okon

Abuja, Dec. 31, 2020 Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman /CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has demanded justice for Mr George Nkencho, a 27-year-old Nigerian killed in Ireland.

Dabiri-Erewa in a statement signed by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, NiDCOM’s Head of Media and Public Relations, condemned in strong terms the killing of Nkencho,

She described as callous and wicked, the killing of the Nigerian by a police officer.

The NiDCOM chair, therefore, called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the killing.

She appealed to the enraged Nigerian community in Ireland to exercise patience and wait for the outcome of investigation into the unfortunate incident.

She condoled with the family of he deceased and the Nigerian community in Ireland over the incident and prayed God to give the family and friends the fortitude to bear the loss.

