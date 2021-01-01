Okowa urges Nigerians to approach 2021 with great optimism

By Ifeanyi Olannye

Asaba, Dec. 31, 2020 Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has urged Nigerians to approach year 2021 with great optimism for greater positive impact on their lives.

The governor made the call in his New Year message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Thursday in Asaba.

He said that year 2020 was a very challenging period for the state, its people, the nation and even the international community.

Okowa reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to providing quality and enhanced service delivery to the people of the state, expressing confidence that God would perfect everything concerning Delta and Nigeria in the new year.

He was full of gratitude to God for His guidance and protection all through 2020, and urged the people of the state to remain prayerful, trusting that Him to do new things for them and the state in 2021.

“I appreciate immensely the unalloyed support and cooperation that our administration has enjoyed from the people, which has been our source of courage and strength to the government.

“I salute our collective resolve to continue to live together in peace in spite of the economic and health challenges posed by the vagaries of climate and other indices, especially COVID-19 pandemic, which is still ravaging our country and the rest of the world.

“For COVID-19, which is making a rather unfortunate ‘return’ after what appeared as respite in its ravaging effect on our people and the nation, I appeal to all residents to eschew complacence and resume full compliance with the protocols to check the spread of the virus as prescribed by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“I urge everyone to stay safe by wearing the face mask while in public places and to limit congregating,’’ he said.

The governor said that his administration had in the last five years kept faith with his promises to the people despite continued shortfall in revenue projections.

“We have been doing our best to ensure that the developmental needs of the state are attended to by applying the level of prudence and ingenuity that the present challenges demand,” he said.

Okowa urged the people to live in peace with their neighbours, which, according to him, is the core element of the “Stronger Delta” agenda.

“My dear people of Delta, as I have always said, there is no meaningful development that can take place in an atmosphere of strife and acrimony.

“It is therefore imperative that we continue to live in peace with our neighbours so that government can channel the little resources at its disposal to the development of our communities.

“By the grace of God, the year 2021 promises to be a year of God’s blessings to our people and my prayer is that the Almighty will meet everyone at the point of his or her needs.

“Be assured that we will continue, as always, to ensure that Delta remains secured just as social services, including the provision of adequate infrastructure, will be given adequate attention in the new year,” the governor said.

