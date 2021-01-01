Over 130,000 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Germany –Institute

Berlin, Dec. 31, 2020 More than 130,000 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Germany, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for disease control said on Thursday.

A total of 131,626 vaccinations were reported until Thursday, an additional 51,465 jabs compared to the previous day, though the number could also include belated numbers from other days, the RKI said.

Among those who received the vaccine, 57,406 are people living in care homes, 61,612 received the jab due to their employment – for instance workers at high risk of contagion or care home employees.

A total of 31,250 people who were vaccinated are older than 80.

Most vaccinations were recorded in the states of Bavaria, North Rhine Westphalia and Hesse, while the lowest numbers were reported in the smaller states of Thuringia, Bremen and Hamburg.

Germany, with a population of 83 million, began its vaccine campaign on Dec. 27.

