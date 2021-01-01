The Pharmaceutical Industry in South Africa 2020 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The pharmaceutical sector is dominated by multinational pharmaceutical companies. Although a greater variety of products is available in the private sector, the public health sector consumes the largest volume of pharmaceuticals. Vaccines and ARVs for HIV infection account for more than 50% of total public health sector expenditure on pharmaceuticals. While almost 70% of the pharmaceutical products that are used are locally-produced, various active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished products are imported. The sector is highly regulated and the development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals are strictly controlled.

As a supplier of essential products, the pharmaceutical industry has been able to withstand the economic downturn of the past decade better than many other industries. The weak exchange rate has driven up the price of imported ingredients and finished products. Price agreements between government and suppliers have reduced the cost of pharmaceuticals used in public sector hospitals and primary care clinics. Manufacturers’ profit margins continue to narrow.

Demand for sanitisers and hygiene products in response to coronavirus has seen a number of non-specialist producers and suppliers enter the market. Some public sector sanitiser suppliers have charged inflated prices and/or supplied substandard products.

This report focuses on the manufacture of pharmaceuticals in South Africa and includes the wholesale and retail trade in pharmaceutical products. It includes information on the state and size of the sector and influencing factors including the response to coronavirus, regulation, research and development and competition.

There are profiles of 122 companies including international companies operating in South Africa such as Cipla, Sanofi and Novartis, major local manufacturers such as Aspen and Adcock Ingram and retailers including Clicks and Dis-Chem. Other profiles include state-owned South African Nuclear Energy Corporation, whose subsidiary NTP Radioisotopes is one of the world’s largest producers of medical radioisotopes and radioisotope-based diagnostic imaging and therapy products, and Alpha Pharm pharmacies, the largest group of independent community pharmacies in South Africa.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Description of the Industry

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

3. Size of the Industry

4. State of the Industry

5. Influencing Factors

5.1. Coronavirus

5.2. Government Interventions

5.3. Economic Environment

5.4. Labour Resources

5.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.6. Environmental Concerns

5.7. Drug Abuse

5.8. Substandard Products

6. Competition

7. SWOT Analysis

8. Outlook

9. Industry Associations

10. References

Appendix

Summary of Notable Players

Abbott Laboratories South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Acino Healthcare Group (Pty) Ltd

Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd

Afriplex (Pty) Ltd

Aim Africa

Alpha Pharm (Pty) Ltd

Amka Products (Pty) Ltd

Amway South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Ascendis Health Ltd

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd

Astellas Pharma (Pty) Ltd

Astrazeneca Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd

Austell Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd

B Braun Medical (Pty) Ltd

Barrs Pharmaceuticals Industries (Pty) Ltd

Baxter Healthcare South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Bayer (Pty) Ltd

Becton Dickinson (Pty) Ltd

Bio Earth Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd

Bioclones (Pty) Ltd

Bitek Industries (Pty) Ltd

Branson Chemicals (Pty) Ltd

California Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd

Caprichem (Pty) Ltd

Chemical Convertors (Pty) Ltd

Chemtron Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Comed Health (Pty) Ltd

Deluxe Chemicals Cc

Deon Schoeman Cc

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (Pty) Ltd

Dynachem (Pty) Ltd

Ecolab (Pty) Ltd

Eli Lilly (Sa) (Pty) Ltd

Evohealth (Pty) Ltd

Ferring (Pty) Ltd

Fresenius Kabi Manufacturing Sa (Pty) Ltd

Fresenius Kabi South Africa (Pty) Ltd

G M Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Gulf Drug Company (Pty) Ltd

H H Durrheim (Pty) Ltd

Herba Zone (Pty) Ltd

Hymed (Pty) Ltd

Imbc Investment (Pty) Ltd

Imvula Healthcare Logistics (Pty) Ltd

Infection Protection Products (Pty) Ltd

Johnson and Johnson (Pty) Ltd

Lakato (Pty) Ltd

Medichem (Pty) Ltd

Mega Magic Cc

Merck (Pty) Ltd

Msd (Pty) Ltd

National Bioproducts Institute

Nativa (Pty) Ltd

Neolife International (Pty) Ltd

Nestle (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd

Netcare Pharmacies (Pty) Ltd

Novartis South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Nutritional Holdings Ltd

Omnia Holdings Ltd

Parceval (Pty) Ltd

Pfizer Laboratories (Pty) Ltd

Pharma Dynamics (Pty) Ltd

Pharmacy Direct (Pty) Ltd

Pharmaforce (Pty) Ltd

Pharmed Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd

Pick N Pay Stores Ltd

Platchem (Pty) Ltd

Prime Cleaning Suppliers (Pty) Ltd

Ranbaxy (S A) (Pty) Ltd

Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd

Richbay Chemicals (Pty) Ltd

Roche Products (Pty) Ltd

S a F I C (Pty) Ltd

S a Natural Products (Pty) Ltd

S Buys (Pty) Ltd

Safarmex (Pty) Ltd

Safety Chemicals (Pty) Ltd

Sandoz South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Sanofi Industries South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Shoprite Holdings Ltd

Sisonke Partnership (The)

Solgar South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Sonke Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd

Spar Group Ltd (The)

Specpharm Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Spectank (Pty) Ltd

Tevo (Pty) Ltd

Tiger Brands Ltd

Touchless Germ Control Western Cape Cc

Transpharm (Pty) Ltd

Unilever South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Vital Health Foods (Pty) Ltd

Waco Africa (Pty) Ltd

Wellness Warehouse (Pty) Ltd

Woolworths Holdings Ltd

