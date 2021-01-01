Yobe’s records 94.92 percent 2020 budget performance, says information Commissioner

By Nabilu Balarabe

Damaturu, Dec. 31, 2020 Alhaji Abdullahi Bego, the Yobe Commissioner of Home Affairs, Information and Culture, on Thursday, said the state expended N87.3 billion of its N91.9 billion total 2020 budget sum, indicating a 94.92 percent performance.

Bego, who disclosed this at a news conference in Damaturu, said the figures indicated that “Yobe State government under Gov. Mai Mala-Buni has implemented its socio-economic agenda for the people robustly well”.

He said the performance level in terms of personnel cost stood at over N26.1 billion, representing 99.08 percent as at Dec. 24.

The commissioner also said performance levels for capital expenditures and overhead costs were N36.5 billion ( 91.43 percent) and N24.6 billion (96.07 percent) respectively.

Bego listed the achievements under the budget to include, ongoing constructions of ultra modern markets in Damaturu, Potiskum, Gashua, Nguru, the revival of the state’s fertilizer blending company, BuniYadi, and Woven Sacks Company, Potiskum.

He identified others as the construction of the 40-km Gujiba-Mutai road, 25.5 km dual carriage Damaturu to Kalalawa Road, 16km Guru-Balanguwa Road, 12km Damagum-Gubana Road, 4.5km Abbatoir- Potiskum bye pass road, among others.

Bego said the state had also constructed 12 blocks of 62 classrooms, 24 toilets and 18 offices, adding that 273 youths were sponsored to law school and for undergraduate courses abroad.

In addition, the commissioner said a 200-bed capacity students hostel was constructed at Shehu Sule College of Nursing and Midwifery, and 39 customized tricycles were procured within the year under review.

According to the commissioner, over N200 million was earmarked as monthly payments to retirees, N200 million for the payment of students’ scholarships, while N114 million was expended on the procurement of vocational tools for skills’ acquisition trainees.

Like this: Like Loading...