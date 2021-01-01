Zamfara State Gov’s wife donates baby care items to 10,000 pregnant women

By Ishaq Zaki

Gusau, Dec. 31 2020 The Wife of Zamfara governor, Hajiya Aisha Matawalle, has distributed baby care items to 10,000 pregnant women across the 14 Local Government Areas of the state.

The items were distributed through her “Mama Kit Care” project.

The governor’s wife who disclosed this at end of the distribution exercise in Gusau on Thursday, said that the gesture was aimed at improving the maternal healthcare delivery services for vulnerable mothers in the rural communities.

Represented by her Special Adviser, Fatima Musa, Matawalle said “We reached out to a total of 10,000 pregnant women across the 14 local governments who benefited from Mama Kit Project.

“The beneficiaries were reached through the Legislators and Council Chairmen Wives Forums.

“The initiative is to complement the government’s programmes, through the state Ministry of Health, in reducing maternal mortality and infant morbidity in the state”, Matawalle said.

She commended the governor for supporting various programmes of her office to uplift the lives of women in the state.

In his remarks, the Commissioner of Health, Alhaji Yahaya Kanoma, applauded the governor’s wife for initiating the Mama Kit Care Project for pregnant women.

Kanoma also lauded the support of the Saving One Million Lives (SOML) programme to the governor’s wife’s project.

He assured of the state government’s continued commitment to promote healthcare services delivery.

Also, wife of the Speaker of the state House of Assembly and Chairperson of the Legislators Wives Forum, Hajiya Fatima Magarya, also thanked the governor’s wife for supporting vulnerable women in the state.

She pledged the continued support of the legislators wives’s forum to women empowerment programmes in the state.

Like this: Like Loading...