2021: Ex-Oyo SSG expresses hope for better Nigeria, seeks renewed commitment

Ibadan, Jan. 1, 2021 A former Secretary to Oyo State Government (SSG), Chief Sharafadeen Alli, has expressed hope for a better Nigeria, calling for renewed commitment from government and Nigerians.

Alli stated this in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Ibadan.

Alli, the Ekefa Balogun of Ibadanland and Zenith Labour Party governorship candidate in the 2019 general election, said that Nigeria had the potentials to be more prosperous in the years ahead.

“There is hope for a greater Nigeria. Our country and indeed, Oyo State have the potentials to attain greatness, and these must be fully harnessed,” he said.

Alli urged residents of the state and Nigerians in general to continue praying for the country to attain the desired heights.

He urged both Christians and Muslims to use the opportunity of the new year to pray for a better Nigeria, assuring that every Nigerian would live to witness the nation’s prosperity and greatness.

The Ibadan chief urged governments at all levels to renew their commitment to rebuilding the country, saying Nigerians deserved better life.

“I want to appeal to governments at all levels to put more efforts at ensuring that Nigerians benefit more from them. Our people deserve better livelihood. Nigeria shall be great again,” he said.

The former SSG called on Nigerians to adhere strictly to all the COVID-19 protocols as reeled out by government and designated agencies, saying that the increasing rate of infection called for caution.

“In 2020, we faced many challenges, among which was COVID-19 pandemic. Let us all be focused and maintain all the COVID-19 protocols, as prescribed by experts.

“As we celebrate the new year, I am appealing to all to be mindful of the scourge of the deadly COVID-19 virus, which is increasing on daily basis.

“It is still very much with us. We have to maintain all the protocols, as prescribed by experts,” he said.

