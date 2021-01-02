2021: Ogun speaker calls for prayers to overcome challenges

By Abiodun Lawal

Abeokuta, Jan. 1, 2021 Mr Olakunle Oluomo, the Speaker, Ogun House of Assembly has called for continued prayers by Nigerians to overcome the economic and health challenges bedevilling the global community.

Oluomo made the call in a New Year message, signed by his Special Assistant on Media, AbdulGhaffar Adeleye, on Friday in Abeokuta.

The speaker also urged Nigerians to always abide by all health initiatives and preventive measures toward containing the spread of COVID -19 pandemic in the state and the nation.

He emphasised the need for individual and collective prayers of all Nigerians, for the purpose of overcoming the challenges posed by the spike in COVID- 19, insecurity and other socio-economic issues.

“Our country is presently bedevilled with many challenges ranging from insecurity, economic down turn and the recent health challenge ravaging the world, among others.

“As citizens, our collective support and prayers for the nation and its leaders remain the only solution, irrespective of ethnic, religious, tribal or political differences,’’ Oluomo stated.

He added that the nation’s unity should remained sacrosanct in the heart of all Nigerians, hence, the need for all and sundry to remain united in confronting whatever challenges confronting the country.

The Speaker, who doubles as Vice Chairman (South West) of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislators in Nigeria, admonished Nigerians to cooperate with governments at all levels for delivery of more democratic dividends in the New Year.

“For us in Ogun, we have a governor, who is committed to developing all parts of the state.

“Without doubts, all we need is to continue to support him in words, actions and prayers.

“As legislators, the leadership and members of the state House of Assembly under my watch, are more committed to formulating people-oriented and economically-uplifting legislations for the betterment of people of our dear state,’’ he assured.

Oluomo commended the Gov. Dapo Abiodun’s administration for being proactive and responsive in the way it manage the affairs of the state, especially during the challenging period of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The speaker assured of more support towards building on the existing executive-legislative interdependence for more socio-economic advancement of the state.

He appreciated all the religious and political leaders as well as people of the state for the confidence repose in the current administration, assuring that the support would not be taken for granted.

