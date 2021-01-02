COVID-19: Kwara State Govt. announces Jan. 11 for schools resumption

By Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo

Ilorin, Jan. 2, 2021 Kwara Government has announced that tertiary institutions will resume on Jan. 11, 2021, under strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.

The Chief Press Secretary to the State Government and Spokesman for Technical Committee on COVID-19, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, made the announcement in a statement issued on Friday in Ilorin.

“Government has directed that the tertiary institutions should put in place appropriate safety protocols to prevent the spread of the virus on their campuses.

“The coordinating ministry is to work with the state technical committee on COVID-19 and other stakeholders to ensure that schools do not take safety rules for granted.

“Specifically, the use of face mask is mandatory on the campus and in lecture rooms. Authorities are not to allow anyone, students or otherwise, into college facilities without the use of the face mask.

“Similarly, elementary schools in the state are scheduled to resume on Jan. 18, subject to new developments on the pandemic,” it said.

According to the statement, while COVID-19 appears to have come to stay and our communities have to cope with the new normal, the government urges everyone to take responsibility for their own safety by adhering to protocols already outlined to flatten the curve of transmission.

