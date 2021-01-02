COVID-19: Oye-Ekiti residents comply with use of nose mask

By Adedeji Egbebi

Oye-Ekiti (Ekiti State), Jan. 2, 2021 Residents of Oye-Ekiti have started wearing nose masks before they get into crowded places to curb the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Naija247news Correspondent who visited the town on Saturday reports that most residents were wearing their nose masks before entering health centres and markets.

Some people who wore the nose masks under their jaws were forced to wear them properly before gaining entry into health centres and markets to avoid being infected.

Owners of supermarkets placed veronica buckets and hand sanitizers at the entrance of their shops while eateries were shut because of the lack of patronage as residents were still celebrating the new year in their homes.

One resident, Mr Bode Fasakin, who spoke with the NAN Correspondent said that wearing of nose masks has become necessary for him to prevent him from being infected with COVID-19.

Fasakin said that he always wore his nose mask when in a public places such as the bank, church, market and the health centre.

He appealed to the residents to abide by the directives of the state government and indulge in good hygiene.

Another resident, Mrs Bukola Awe, said that wearing the nose masks has become part of her dressing code whenever she was going to the market or visiting friends.

She urged residents to abide with all the COVID-19 protocols to avert the spread of the virus.

Mr Gbenga Aduloju, a resident, said that from the day that the government gave the directive, he has been wearing his nose mask.

“I want to appeal to our people in Oye-Ekiti to follow the instruction of both the federal and state governments because it will help us to fight the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

Another resident, Mrs Omowumi Owolabi, said that most of her friends and families had started wearing nose masks because they were scared of contracting the virus.

Owolabi urged other residents not to violate the directive of the government so as not to jeopardize their own safety.

Mr Femi Akinola, another resident said that he supported the decision of the government that everybody should be wearing nose mask to curb the spread of COVID-19.

He pointed out that most of his friends were not aware of the health implications until he educated them.

Akinola appealed to the community leaders to educate the people on the safety precautions to curb the spread of the virus.

Like this: Like Loading...