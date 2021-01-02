Edo state govt to involve citizens in its urban regeneration initiative – Obaseki

By Monday Ajogun

Benin, Jan. 1, 2021 Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has said the state government will engage residents and private organisations on securing lives and property and in driving its urban regeneration initiative in 2021.

Obaseki, who disclosed this on Friday in Benin in his New Year broadcast, said he was emplacing deep rooted reforms in the state to engender sustainable development.

He said he would reconfigure government institutions to serve the people better.

The governor called on the people to always give thanks to the God Almighty as enjoined in the Holy Scriptures.

“As we begin a new year under difficult circumstances, we must realise that tough times don’t last forever. Let us see the opportunities in this adversity and continue to preach love and hope in this new year, the governor said.

He reminded the people that COVID-19 was still raging and called on them to follow all the precautionary public health and safety guidelines.

Obaseki said that in keeping with his promise to bequeath Edo with a 30-year Master Plan, the government had secured the services of experts to begin the process of designing the Urban and Regional Master Plan.

“I will be launching Project Clean and Green Edo this year. This project will involve residents and corporate participation in beautification and planting of trees, particularly in urban areas,’’ he said.

He said the escape of almost 2,000 prisoners escaped from correctional centres in the state had compounded the security situation.

“We are building a robust security system to deal with the peculiar challenges that we now face,” he said.

The governor disclosed that his administration would be launching Operation ‘Know Your Neighbour,’ Campaign, where residents would be requested to provide information and the identities of all those who live close to them.

