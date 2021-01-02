Ethiopian doctors remove 26kg tumour from patient

By
Naija247news Media, New York
-
0

Addis Ababa, Jan. 1, 2020 Doctors at a hospital in Dilla town in Ethiopia’s Southern regional state have surgically removed 26 kilogrammes of tumor from a female patient, an official said.

The state affiliated media outlet — Fana Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) — reported this on Friday.

FBC reported that the 40-year-old female patient complained of severe stomach swelling, found to be a giant tumor after initial medical examination.

The media outlet also reported that doctors conducted a 30-minute surgery to remove the tumor, adding that the patient was currently recovering in the hospital under stable condition.

