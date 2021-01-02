Expect a robust 2021, APC Chair assures members

By Alaba-Olusola Oke

Akure, Jan. 1, 2021 Mr Ade Adetimehin, Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, has assured the party faithful of a robust new year.

Adetimehin gave the assurance in his New Year message made available to newsmen on Friday in Akure by the state party’s Publicity Secretary, Mr Alex Kalejaye.

He said that there would be more patronage and reward from the party in which the faithful had invested so much efforts, time and resources.

The chairman acknowledged the turbulent narratives in 2020 and commended leaders and members of the ruling party for conducting themselves in civilised and dignified manners, “even during the 2020 governorship and local council electioneering”.

“All the leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress made me proud throughout the year 2020 by conducting themselves properly and, more importantly, for supporting the party during the local government and gubernatorial elections.

“I want to assure them of a robust 2021.

“I promise to stand by them and ensure they are adequately rewarded for their commitment and dedication to party affairs,” Adetimehin pledged.

He noted that the party leadership would further work assiduously toward making the state chapter an enviable one to copy from within the shortest time possible.

Adetimehin prayed God to preserve and enrich members of the party as they journeyed in the course of the year.

Similarly, a life-changing group, My Choice Group, has encouraged Nigerians to be resolute and hard-working, saying that there were better days ahead.

Mrs Omowumi Olatunji-Ohwovoriole, the founder of the group, said this in her New Year message to the group’s members on Friday in Akure.

“I join other well meaning individuals to wish Nigerians, most especially members of My Choice Group, a happy and prosperous New Year.

” I want to assure Nigerians of better days ahead.

“The government is consciously working to address the needs and aspirations of the people, hence 2021 will be a year of manifestation of the good work already started.

Olatunji-Ohwovoriole, who thanked God for sparing the lives of the members of the group, restated her commitment to continue to prioritise their welfare even in the face of pandemic, lockdown and disasters.

She said that Nigeria would.definitely come out strong at the end of the challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She, however, enjoined the people to continue to obey all prescribed protocols to stem the spread of the deadly Coronavirus by making use of face masks and also regularly washing their hands with soap and water, among others.

