FG carries out threat, places 100 persons on 6 months air travel restrictions

Information officer wearing protective mask, gloves and goggle, as prevention of novel coronavirus epidemic, at international arrival gate of Bali Ngurah Rai International Airport in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia on February 4 2020. Indonesia has confirmed to halt any flight from and to Chinese mainland from February 5th until further notification due to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus into Indonesia. WHO has announced the the novel coronavirus is an international public emergency. (Photo by Johanes Christo/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

By Mustapha Sumaila

Abuja, Jan 2, 2021 The Federal Government has placed travelling restrictions on 100 passengers, for non-compliance with mandatory protocol on tests upon arrival as outlined by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

Chairman of the PTF on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, disclosed this in a notice to the affected passengers on Saturday.

The notice explained that the 100 defaulters would be restricted for six months, for failure to comply with the mandatory Day seven Post Arrival COVID-19 Polymerise Chain Reaction (PCR) test, and that the six months restrictions, which took effect from Jan. 1, would last till June 30, 2021.

According to the notice, the defaulting passengers had been informed about the development and will be prevented from traveling out of the country during this period.

