FG carries out threat, places 100 persons on 6 months air travel restrictions

By Mustapha Sumaila

Abuja, Jan 2, 2021 The Federal Government has placed travelling restrictions on 100 passengers, for non-compliance with mandatory protocol on tests upon arrival as outlined by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

Chairman of the PTF on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, disclosed this in a notice to the affected passengers on Saturday.

The notice explained that the 100 defaulters would be restricted for six months, for failure to comply with the mandatory Day seven Post Arrival COVID-19 Polymerise Chain Reaction (PCR) test, and that the six months restrictions, which took effect from Jan. 1, would last till June 30, 2021.

According to the notice, the defaulting passengers had been informed about the development and will be prevented from traveling out of the country during this period.

