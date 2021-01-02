Gov. AbdulRazaq cautions against fake news in 2021

By Olayinka Owolewa

Ilorin, Jan. 2, 2021 Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, has cautioned residents of the state against spreading fake news in 2021 because of its negative effects on the society.

This is contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Malam Rafiu Ajakaye on Friday in Ilorin.

“I join our compatriots in Kwara and across the country to welcome another year.

“It is indeed a time to congratulate one another for surviving 2020 which, no thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, shook human civilisation to its foundation.

“While COVID-19 and the economic crisis are still with us, there are glimmers of hope that the worst is behind us. It is therefore a time to rebuild our world.

“In Kwara, our administration will push harder the efforts to reposition the state for sustainable and inclusive growth,” he said.

AbdulRazaq assured that his administration will continue to pay special attention to the welfare of the downtrodden in the society.

“We will continue to pay special attention to the vulnerable and the poor, which has stood us out, while our investments in basic amenities will continue within available resources.

“We will invest more in the legitimate dreams and aspirations of our youths. We will continue to respect the rights of every individual while hoping that differences will be kept within decent limits without anyone resorting to activities that could threaten public peace.

“Fake news brought heavy damage on the country in 2020. Kwara government calls on everyone to avoid a repeat in the interest of all.

“I wish everyone a more prosperous New Year,”

