Kano state government establishes special schools for Borno’s IDPs – Commissioner

By Abbas Bamalli

Kano, Jan. 2, 2021 Kano State Government says it has established special Primary and Secondary Schools for over 200 Internally Displaced Children brought from Borno.

Mr Muhammad Sanusi-Kiru, the State Commissioner for Education, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen on Saturday in Kano.

He said that the government had initially established only primary and junior secondary school, but later expanded to senior secondary.

Sanusi-Kiru said the decision to expand it was to ensure that the children, who are mostly orphans, did not stop at the junior level, but also obtained their senior secondary school certificate.

“We are doing everything possible to give them quality education and that they should also participate in building the country in future.

“Kano State Government is not only sponsoring their secondary school education, but we are going to sponsor them up to higher institutions.’’

According to the commissioner, with the recent declaration of free and compulsory primary to secondary school education in the state.

He added that the number of enrolment has increased.

“Before, we have more than 1.2 million children in our primary schools, but with this development, our data shows that we have 1.9 million children in school,’’ he said.

