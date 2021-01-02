NCC Chair Adegoke seeks renewed commitment to nation building

By Akeem Abas

Ibadan, Jan. 1, 2021 The Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Adeolu Akande, has urged Nigerians to be hopeful in spite of the myriads of problems confronting the country.

The advice was contained in a New Year message he personally signed and made available to newsmen on Friday in Ibadan.

Naija247news reports that Akande is also a Director at the Centre for Presidential Studies, Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo.

He said that Nigeria would overcome its problems and attain greater heights with concerted efforts from all.

“Like other countries, we have a lot of problems bedeviling our Nigeria. We will overcome it, but through collective efforts. We have to be very hopeful.

“The just-concluded year has shown us that we should always be prepared. For the better part of the year (2020), coronavirus pandemic held us back. It has not gone, it is still with us. I see us defeating it just like we did to Ebola,” Akande said.

He noted that the economic hardship foisted on the country by the pandemic would go gradually and urged Nigerians to be positive minded.

Also, Chief Adegboyega Adegoke, the Executive Director Finance and Chief Financial Officer of OES Energy Services, urged Nigerians to renew their commitment towards nation building.

Adegoke gave the charge in his New Year Message made available to newsmen on Friday in Ibadan.

NAN reports that Adegoke, a senatorial hopeful, is the Ajia Balogun of Ibadanland.

He said collective prosperity, growth and development could be achieved through collective efforts devoid of negative tendencies from Nigerians.

He urged governments and citizens alike to brace up to the challenges of nationhood and work harmoniously to make 2021 a year of fulfillment.

He acknowledged the resilience and perseverance of citizens in the midst of socio-economic difficulties in 2020.

The Ibadan Chief urged them to reignite their undying spirit as they enter year 2021 with vigour and hope.

He urged Nigerians to continue to demonstrate love towards one another and extend hands of support to the vulnerable members of the society.

