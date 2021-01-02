Return to God for fruitful 2021, Cleric urges Nigerians

By Jessica Onyegbula

Abuja, Jan. 1, 2021 The General Overseer, All Christians Fellowship Mission (ACFM), Rev. William Okoye, on Friday, urged Nigerians to pray and trust God for a better and fruitful 2021.

Okoye, who stated this during the New Year service of his church in Abuja, said that to save the country, people needed to start doing things right and be more sincere.

He added that the new year could only be better when things began to happen differently and positively.

According to him, Jesus Christ is the only way to a good and peaceful life.

”The new year is just an opportunity to continue from where we stopped in the previous year.

”However, if we do not change from our evil ways, turn to God and start correcting our mistakes, the new year will not be different from the previous year and things may not get better.

“Nigerians should repent of their sins and be their neighbours’ keepers for peace to reign in the country.

“At a time like this, Nigerians must trust in God. Do not be afraid because the Lord, who has been with us throughout these challenging times, will see us through and we will overcome.

”We are moved by what God can do. It is good for us to know that God is with us and He will not leave or forsake us,” he said.

Okoye emphasised the need for Nigerians to unite and rebuild the country for the benefit of all.

