Sen. Shekarau inspects FG’s zonal intervention projects in Kano

By Rabiu Sani-Ali

Kano, Jan. 2, 2021 Sen. Ibrahim Shekarau (APC – Kano Central), on Saturday, inspected health and education development projects being executed by the Federal Government in his Senatorial zone.

Shekarau, a former governor of Kano State between 2003 and 2011, said he was inspecting both completed and ongoing projects in Dala, Dawakin Kudu, Nasarawa, Kano Municaipal and Warawa Local Government Areas of the state.

Naija247news reports that some of the inspected projects included road rehabilitation work at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH); construction of classrooms in various schools and installation of solar street lights in no fewer than 60 communities.

Shekarau said the projects were being executed under the Zonal Intervention Projects (ZIP) for 2019/2020, adding that they were designed to enhance quality education and healthcare delivery to the people of the state.

“As a representative of the people, I will continue to attract viable projects to reinvigorate education, healthcare and other services, to fast track sustainable social and economic development of the state.

“We have set up a six man monitoring committee to ensure effective execution of the projects according to the specifications,” he said.

The senator said the projects were being handled by the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and other relevant government agencies.

While reiterating his commitment to support sound legislations to attract more Federal Government projects to the zone, Shekarau urged the people to protect facilities provided in their communities.

Also, speaking, Prof. Abba Sheshe, the Chief Medical Director of the Teaching hospital, said that construction work on the 1.3 km road meant to provide access to various departments, school of medicine and radiology, hostel and Staff Quarters had been completed.

Shehe said that about 0.6km of road would be constructed under the second phase of the project, while arrangements had been concluded for the upgrade of the hospital’s pharmacy department.

The CMD commended the federal government for the projects, saying it would ease the difficulties experienced by patients and staff, as well as enhance the hospital’s operations.

Garba Yarladau, the Education Secretary, Warawa Local Education Authority (LEA), confirmed that work on the construction of a block of four classrooms, offices, and a store, had been completed at Zogarawa Primary school.

Yarladau noted that the project would ease congestion in the classrooms, adding: “the school has 2,500 pupils population, we still request for classroom furniture to enhance the teaching and learning environment,” he said.

According to him, the school had established a poultry farm, in line with the Federal Government’s policy on agriculture, to encourage teaching of agriculture at the basic level of education

Like this: Like Loading...