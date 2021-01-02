TUC urges Lagosians to approach 2021 with hope, enthusiasm

By Esenvosa Izah (08055618807)

Lagos, Jan. 1, 2021 The Lagos State Council of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has urged Lagosians to approach 2021 with hope and enthusiasm in spite of the gloomy picture of 2020.

The TUC State Chairman, Mr Gbenga Ekundayo, and Secretary, Mr Abiodun Aladetan, made the call in a joint New Year’s message on Friday in Lagos.

“In spite of all the challenges in 2020, it also came along with certain opportunities and lessons which if maximised by leaders at all levels, can encourage improvement in efficiency while breaking barriers of time and distance.

“This is another opportunity for us to re-appraise our decisions and choices, while also prioritising appropriately with available scarce resources,” they said.

The TUC leaders said the union was able to navigate the challenges, including COVID-19 in year 2020 through creativity, adaptation, determination and passion to serve.

“There is no doubting the fact that 2020, now popularly tagged as a pandemic year, cannot be forgotten in the history of mankind.

“We must confess that it has not been a jolly ride, but we maintained constant engagement with all concerned authorities with proactive and realistic ways of problem solving.”

Ekundayo and Aladetan said the union was able to address some of the concerns of its members in the areas of housing and financial empowerment in spite of the challenges posed by the lockdown.

According to the TUC leaders, the union was able to to secure the state Governor, Mr Babjide Sanwo-Olu’s approval for the creation of Workers’ Village.

“This, we strongly believe will help in reducing the housing stress and deficit in the state; we are gaining some traction on physical allocation from Lands Bureau.

“For us as State Council, we intend to pursue vigorously our housing projects to ensure that workers housing needs are addressed via the availability of affordable housing schemes.

“We shall not lose focus on general welfare issues affecting our members.

“We shall continue to engage management and governments meaningfully on policies and programmes that will promote development, industrial peace and harmony in the state,” they said.

