British Government remains number one enemy of Biafra republic, not Fulani people – Nnamdi Kanu

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has identified the enemies of the agitation for the secession of the South-East from Nigeria as the British government and not the Fulani.

Kanu revealed this in his New Year address to members of the proscribed IPOB in a broadcast on Radio Biafra on Friday.

The statement was made available to SaharaReporters on Saturday by the Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful.

Kanu described the British government as hell-bent on supporting the unity of Nigeria, at the detriment of the “South-East region that is part of the components that hold the centre”.

“You people think we are fighting Fulani. Who is Fulani? Those stopping Biafra is (sic) Britain because they know what Biafra is all about. Because (Governor Dave) Umahi wants to be the vice president, then I must allow Fulani from Mali to come and kill our people.”

Kanu also said IPOB would resist any attack on its members.

He said, “Happy new year to all of you, according to the Gregorian calendar. It is even unfortunate that I am unable to come to you live on Facebook. We have done everything humanly possible, all to no avail.

Those that are for Facebook in Lagos and everywhere have compromised themselves.

“This evening broadcast is to take stock of what we have been able to accomplish so far.

“As the Janjaweeed are coming down from the North to engage us which I know they will, their (will) land be vandalised by the bandits.

“As I told you, there is a way to our madness. The Janjaweed army will come to the South to engage us, but this time around, we are waiting for them in our bushes, we are not going to fight them in our township.

“We will fight them in the bush and we will kill them, I want you to watch and see what we are going to do to the zoo.”

In September 2017, the Federal High Court in Abuja gave judicial backing to the executive order of President Muhammadu Buhari, outlawing IPOB and its activities in Nigeria.

The Acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Abdu Kafarati, granted the order proscribing the group, which declared that the activities of the group constituted an act of terrorism and illegality.

