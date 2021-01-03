Car bomb explodes in Syrian border town’s market

Beirut, Jan. 2, 2021 A car bomb exploded in a vegetable market in the north-eastern Syrian town of Ras al Ain close to the border with Turkey.

There were reports of several killed and wounded, the Syrian state news agency SANA, reported on Saturday.

Two children were among those killed and their mother was wounded in the explosion, SANA reported.

It added that the blast also killed several Turkish-backed fighters.

Turkey, which is allied with some rebel groups opposed to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, seized control of the town in 2019 in an offensive to push back Syrian Kurdish YPG fighters.

Ankara views the YPG fighters as a terrorist group.

