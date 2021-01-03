Former Malian Prime Minister Modibo Kéita dies

Bamako, Jan. 2, 2021 Former Malian Prime Minister, Modibo Keïta, died on Saturday in Morocco where he was receiving medical care, an official source said. He was aged 78.

“It is with great sadness that we learnt this morning of the death of Mr. Modibo Kéita, former Prime Minister,” the Communication service of the Prime Minister’s office announced.

Keita was appointed Prime Minister by the former Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita on 8 January, 2015, replacing Moussa Mara following the events of May 14 in Kidal in which the Malian Army was attacked by the separatist armed groups.

Keita was previously High Representative of the State for the Inclusive Inter-Malian Dialogue, which was intended to bring peace with the Tuareg separatists.

He held the position of Prime Minister twice under President Alpha Omar Konaré in 2002 and under President Boubacar Keita in 2015.

