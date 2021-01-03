Group Begs CBN to Sack FCMB MD/CEO Adam Nuru

A group known as Justice for Tunde Thomas has launched a campaign to compel the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to sack the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Limited, Mr Adam Nuru.

Already, the group has filed a petition on the popular Change.org platform and is calling for signatures to make this a reality.

They want the bank executive to be dismissed from the position by the banking sector watchdog on ethical grounds.

They alleged that Mr Nuru was responsible for the death of a young man, one Tunde Thomas, who reportedly died two weeks ago from depression.

According to the petitioners, the wife of the deceased allegedly had a romantic affair with the banker, which produced two children late Mr Thomas thought were his.

“Tunde Thomas died recently like about a week or 2 from depression. Apparently, kids from his marriage to Moyo Thomas belong to wife’s boss (Adam Nuru, the current MD of FCMB). Moyo Thomas left Tunde to go to America with the kids; she told him kids were not his when she got to America. He was later down with stroke but recovered.

“Apparently, Tunde met someone else he was going to remarry but apparently didn’t recover from the first marriage issues. Tunde was just made director for the MFB he works for. Got back from work last week and had a cardiac arrest 2 days before introduction to a pregnant new girlfriend.

“This is a case of gross misconduct based on ethical grounds and unjustifiable economic oppression by the elites (Adam Nuru) against the less privileged in the society. The MD has been doing everything possible to sweep this case under the carpet.

“We implore the Central Bank of Nigeria as the apex regulator and the board of FCMB to investigate this for the integrity of the bank and Nigerian banking industry.

“This is a case too many, while I agree that this is not the full story, the barest minimum will be an investigation to this unethical conduct by the current MD of FCMB Bank Adam Nuru,” the petition read.

