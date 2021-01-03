Marriage Scandal: FCMB agrees to investigate accused MD

The management of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has reacted to the alleged paternity mess trailing its managing director, Mr Adam Nuru.

It was alleged that Mr Nuru had a romantic affair with a former married employee of the financial institution identified as Mrs Moyo Thomas.

The alleged affair produced two children, who the husband of the ex-staff, Mr Tunde Thomas, believed were his until his wife broke the news that they allegedly belonged to Mr Nuru.

According to a petition filed by the friends of Mr Thomas, the situation plunged the man (Mr Thomas) into a depression and he later had a stroke.

Though he partially recovered from the sickness and even went ahead to have another woman, who reportedly got pregnant for him, the shock that he was allegedly deceived for many years by his wife over the paternity of his supposed children led to his death last month.

It was stated that the petition was to compel the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and FCMB to remove Mr Nuru from the position for breaching ethics of the bank.

Several Nigerians have signed the petition online, supporting the sacking of the FCMB chief. Some even threatened to close their accounts with the lender.

Apparently worried by the issue and the bad publicity it has brought to the bank, the management of FCMB issued a statement, disclosing that it would look into the matter.

The statement, which appealed to Nigerians and others to respect the various families involved in the case, said its board will conduct a review to determine if there were any violations of its code of ethics by the MD.

“We are aware of several stories circulating across several media platforms about our Managing Director Adam Nuru, a former employee Ms Moyo Thomas and her deceased husband, Mr Tunde Thomas.

“While this is a personal matter, the tragedy of the death of Mr Tunde Thomas and the allegations of unethical conduct, require the Bank’s board to conduct a review of what transpired, any violations of our code of ethics and the adequacy of these code of conduct ethics. This will be done immediately.

“We enjoin all our stakeholders to bear with us as we conduct this review and to please respect the various families involved,” the lender said.

