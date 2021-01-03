Palestine President Abbas assures Hamas of cooperation, elections –WAFA News Agency

Ramallah, Jan. 2, 2021 President Mahmoud Abbas, on Saturday, assured Islamic Hamas movement on ending internal Palestinian dissensions and holding general elections in the Palestinian territories, Palestine’s official news agency (WAFA) said.

In an official statement, the agency quoted Abbas as giving the assurance following a letter he received from Hamas. concerning ending divisions, building partnerships, and accomplishing national unity.

Hamas’s politburo chief, Ismail Haniyeh, had earlier forwarded an official letter to Abbas, through Jibril Rajoub, the Fatah Movement’s Central Committee member, WAFA reported.

“After reading the letter, President Abbas gave directives to Rajoub to inform Hamas of his agreement with what was stated in the letter on ending division, building partnership, and achieving national unity,” the report said.

The report also said that Abbas told Rajoub to inform the Hamas leadership that the Fatah Movement was committed to the path of building Palestinian partnership and national unity.

It added that Hamas’s letter was the outcome of efforts by Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Turkey, and Russia to bring the divergent points of view closer to reaching an agreement.

The report added that Abbas had also invited Hana Nasser, Chairman of the Palestinian Central Elections Commission, to discuss the procedures for issuing the decrees related to holding elections.

