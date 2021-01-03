Police foil bandits attack, rescue kidnapped victim in Zamfara state

By Ishaq Zaki

Gusau, Jan. 2, 2021 The Police Command in Zamfara state has foiled an attack by bandits in Shinkafi Local Government Area of the state and rescued a kidnapped victim.

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Saturday by the Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Muhammad Shehu.

According to Shehu, “on Jan. 2, at about 4:30 a.m, the command received a distress call that armed bandits in large numbers came to the outskirts of Shinkafi town with the intention to kidnap innocent members of the community”.

“The combined team of PMF/CTU attached to the “Operation Puff Adder” responded quickly and foiled the attack.

“Similarly, one Samaila Langa, a 30-year old, who was kidnapped by the bandits during the incident was successfully rescued by the combined effort of the police and leaders of the repentant bandits.

“The victim has been reunited with his family after being debriefed while normalcy has been restored with improved confidence building patrols in Shinkafi and its environs”, Shehu said.

