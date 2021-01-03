Remains of late Aminu Iyan Zazzau laid to rest, Emirate council tweets

By Mustapha Yauri

Zaria (Kaduna state) Jan. 2, 2021 The remains of Zazzau Prince, Alhaji Bashari Aminu, (Iyan Zazzau) have been laid to rest at his residence at the GRA in Sabon Gari Local Government area of Kaduna state, according to the official Twitter handle of the Zazzau Emirate on Friday.

“Inalillahi wa inna illaihir rajiun, indeed from Allah we come and to him we shall return. It is with deepest regret and no pleasure that we announce the death of the most powerful traditional title holder & wealthiest prince in Northern Nigeria today, Alh Bashir Aminu Iyan Zazzau,” the Emirate wrote.

The funeral prayer, led by Chief Imam of Zazzau Alhaji Dalhatu Kasimu, was held at Sabon Gari Juma’at mosque at 10.00am and it was attended by thousands of sympathisers.

The prayer was attended by prominent personalities, including the Speaker, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Zailani, top traditional rulers from within and outside Kaduna State, prominent politicians and businessmen.

The late Aminu, Iyan Zazzau, died at the age of 70, early on Friday, following a brief illness.

The deceased was one of the frontline contenders for the Zazzau throne, from the Katsinawa ruling house, following the death of Emir Shehu Idris on Sept. 20, 2020.

He, however, lost to the current emir, Ahmed Bamalli, who was appointed by the Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai, a development that angered the late Iyan Zazzau to seek redress in court.

Born in 1951, the late Aminu graduated with a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, in 1975, and was a fellow of the Institute of Financial Accountants (UK) and a fellow of the Certified National Accountants of Nigeria

