We will complete major projects to uplift standard of living for Lagosians in 2021 – Sanwo-Olu

As Lagos Govt Holds Hybrid New Year Thanksgiving Service

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday assured residents of a quantum leap in provision of groundbreaking infrastructure in 2021, saying major projects designed to uplift the welfare and living standards of the people would be unveiled this year.

The Governor, who spoke at a special hybrid New Year thanksgiving service of the state held at Football Pitch of Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, said some of the projects would be commissioned this month.

350 participants were physically present at the venue which has the capacity to accommodate 5,000 people, while about 1,000 participants joined virtually.

According to Sanwo-Olu, “Starting this month, Lagosians are going to see renewed efforts that have been put into uplifting their welfare and living standards.

“Over the next few months, we have 377 projects slated for commissioning in various sectors, across the State, all embarked upon to positively impact the lives of every resident of Lagos State.”

He listed some of the projects to include the 52 Tonne Per Hour Imota Rice Mill in Ikorodu, Pen Cinema Junction Flyover and Ramp in Agege, Glover Memorial Hall in Marina, Ariyo (Mile 10) – Ira – Muwo Bridge Phase 1 road in Ojo, and the remodeled Youth Center in Abesan, Ipaja.

Others are the Lagos State Affordable Public Housing Scheme in Idale, Badagry, comprising 252 units of 2-bedroom bungalows; the LagosHOMS Housing Project in Iponri, comprising 132 housing units; the LagosHOMS Housing Project in Lekki Phase 2, comprising 84 housing units; and the LagosHOMS Housing Project Phase 2B in Igbogbo, comprising 84 housing units, among others.

The Governor, who recently signed the 2021 Lagos State Appropriation Bill into law, said it was gratifying to note that the budget was now ready for implementation.

On the Thanksgiving service, the Governor said it was important to return all glory to God for seeing the state through despite the turbulent challenges witnessed in 2020.

He said: “There is no doubt that when we cast our minds back and reflect deeply on all that transpired in the just concluded year 2020, we would see very clearly that our God is indeed faithful and worthy of all our praise and our thanksgiving. Indeed, if it had not been for the Lord who was on our side, the waters would have overwhelmed us, the stream would have gone over our soul. Our help is indeed in the name of the Lord, who made Heaven and Earth.

“As a State, we cannot but give unending praise to God, especially considering all the blows dealt to us last year. First, there was the Coronavirus pandemic, of which our dear State has been the national epicenter, and then there was the incalculable violence and destruction we suffered during the course of hijacked protests in October 2020.

“Either one of these two tragedies could have completely disrupted and crippled our economy and existence, but we survived both of them. And we did not only survive, we triumphed, and we can look back and say that we emerged from 2020 stronger and more confident about the inherent greatness and resilience of our State.”

The Governor said it was for this reason that his year’s Thanksgiving service was rightly themed – “In Everything Give Thanks.”

He expressed profound appreciation to members of the State Executive Council, the Legislature and the Judiciary for their cooperation and support for the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda, which is the driving force behind the vision of his administration for a Greater Lagos, hinged on six strategic pillars of development.

Besides, Sanwo-Olu urged residents to continue to adhere strictly to Covid-19 protocols, expressing optimism that the virus would be put behind soon, just as he commended religious leaders for their prayers and support for the peace, progress and prosperity of the state.

In his sermon, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye admonished people to imbibe the attitude of thanking God in all situations.

Taking his text from 1st Thessalonians 5:18, Adeboye, who was represented by Pastor J.T Kalejaiye, said it was important to always praise God for His blessings and mercies.

“Let gratitude be your attitude because an attitude of gratitude takes one to a higher altitude.

“Very few people love to give thanks. When we pray, we get God informed. However, when we give thanks, we get God involved,” Adeboye said.

The first Bible reading at the service was taken by the First Lady, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, while the service was attended by the Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, his wife, Oluremi; Chief of Staff, Mr Tayo Ayinde; Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba; religious and traditional leaders, among others.

There were also song ministrations by various groups.

Like this: Like Loading...