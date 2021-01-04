17 U.S. soldiers, 6 civilians in S. Korea test positive for COVID-19

Seoul, Jan. 4, 2020 Seventeen more U.S. soldiers and six civilians in South Korea tested positive for COVID-19, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said on Monday.

The USFK said in a statement that 23 USFK-affiliated individuals were confirmed with COVID-19 after arriving in South Korea between Dec. 16 and 31.

Eight service members and one dependent arrived at Osan Air Base on U.S. government-chartered flights from the United States on Dec. 16, 21 and 29.

The Osan Air Base is located in Pyeongtaek, 70 km south of Seoul.

Nine service members, three dependents, one contractor and one retiree arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on international commercial flights on Dec. 16, 19, 21, 27, 28, 29 and 31.

The confirmed patients have been transferred to designated isolation facilities at the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys and Osan Air Base, both of which are located in Pyeongtaek.

The total number of infections among the USFK-affiliated personnel rose to 509, according to Yonhap news agency.

The COVID-19 resurged here since November.

In the latest tally, South Korea reported 1,020 more cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 64,264.

The daily caseload rose above 1,000 in three days, hovering above 100 for 58 days since Nov. 8.

