2020/2021 NPFL: Rangers International beat Akwa United 1-0

By Nicholas Obisike

Enugu, Jan. 3, 2021 Rangers International Football Club of Enugu on Sunday defeated Akwa United FC of Uyo 1-0 in a Match Day 2 of the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Isreal Abia scored the only goal in the 60th minute of the match played at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu.

Naija247news reports that the victory gave Rangers their first three points of the new season.

They had lost their Match Day 1 fixture 1-0 against Rivers United in Port Harcourt.

Speaking after the match, Rangers’ Technical Adviser, Salisu Yusuf, praised his players for picking the three points at stake.

Yusuf said the match lived up to its billing, noting that his players gave their maximum attention throughout the match.

”It is our utmost desire to win every match we play in the league and I believe this will boost the players’ confidence,” he said.

The coach added that the three points won from the game mattered a lot.

”It is not the number of goals at this point in time. We need the points and not the goals for now.”

He however urged the players not to let the victory get into their heads because they still have a lot to do in the league.

Naija247news reports that Rangers International FC will on Jan. 10 visit Jigawa Golden Stars of Dutse in their Match Day 3 fixture.

Like this: Like Loading...