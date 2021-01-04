British dialysis patient first to receive AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine

Patient

London, Jan. 4, 2020 (dpa/NAN) A dialysis patient is the first person in the world to receive the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine outside a clinical trial.

Brian Pinker, 82, received the jab at Oxford University hospital in Oxford at 7:30 am (0730 GMT), according to Britain’s National Health Service.

Pinker, who is from Oxford, said he was proud to be receiving the jab in his home city, which is 82 kilometres north of London.

“I am so pleased to be getting the COVID-19 vaccine today and I’m really proud that it is one that was invented in Oxford,” he said.

“The nurses, doctors and staff today have all been brilliant and I can now really look forward to celebrating my 48th wedding anniversary with my wife Shirley later this year.”

It comes after the vaccine was approved first by Britain’s regulatory body, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), for emergency usage on Dec. 30.

Britain began its mass vaccination programme in early December with the Pfizer/BioNTech injection.

