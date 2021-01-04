Discountenance rumours of recruitment, employment letters- INEC

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Abuja, Jan. 1, 2021 The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has advised members of the public to discountenance all rumours of recruitment and letters of employment/recruitment purportedly emanating from the commission.

Mr Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education, disclosed this in statement on Friday in Abuja.

Okoye said that INEC was not recruiting at this time, adding that recruitment of fresh graduates and experienced professionals had since been suspended.

“INEC wishes to once again draw the attention of members of the public to the activities of fake employment merchants and racketeers.

“The racketeers open fake employment websites, collect money from unsuspecting members of the public and issue fake employment letters purporting to be acting on behalf of the Commission.

“It would be recalled that on May 30, 2020 the Commission issued a statement drawing the attention of the public to the circulation of purported letters of employment/appointment allegedly emanating from it.

“We had informed members of the public that the Commission suspended its recruitment programme.

“We advised everyone to discountenance all rumours of recruitment and letters of employment/recruitment purportedly emanating from the Commission and duly informed the security agencies of the scam,” he said.

Okoye said that the Commission was a public trust that always conducted its activities in the best tradition of openness and transparency.

He said that the policy of transparency informed the wide publicity given to its recruitment drive any time the Commission embarked on such.

“Once more we call on the public to be conscious of the antics of fraudsters and not to fall victim to their criminal activities,” Okoye said. (

Like this: Like Loading...