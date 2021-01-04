FG begins disbursement of N20, 000 to rural women in Kano

By Abbas Bamalli

Kano, Jan. 4, 2020 The Federal Government on Monday commenced the disbursement of N20, 000 special grant each to 8,000 rural women across the 44 local government areas of Kano State.

The grant was disbursed through the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development, under its ‘Grant for Rural Women’ programme.

Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Faruq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development, said the programme was to sustain the social inclusion agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Alhaji Bashir Alkali, the minister said the grant was also to reduce their economic challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 lockdown.

“It is consistent with the President’s national vision of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

“It is designed to provide a one-off grant to some of the poorest and most vulnerable women in rural and semi-urban areas of the country.

“A cash grant of N20, 000 will be disbursed to 125,000 poor women across 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory,” she said.

According to her, the target in Kano State is to disburse the grant to over 8,000 beneficiaries across the 44 local government areas.

“The grant is expected to increase income and productive assets of the beneficiaries.

“It is our hope that the beneficiaries of this programme will make good use of the grant to generally contribute towards improving their living standard.

“We believe with the complementary efforts of Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, the target beneficiaries will be on their way out of poverty to prosperity,” she said.

She added that since the inception of Buhari’s administration in 2015, the Federal Government had paid more attention to addressing the plight of poor and vulnerable in the country in spite of the economic slump and revenue challenges.

Speaking, Ganduje, represented by his deputy, Nasir Yusuf-Gawuna, commended the Federal Government for the initiative, saying it would assist in removing the beneficiaries out of poverty.

“On Conditional Cash Transfer, we appreciate the enrollment of additional 35,000 beneficiaries from the 15 local government areas, which is the initial 30 per cent.

“And, we further appealed to the minister to approve the immediate enrollment of the remaining 35,000 beneficiaries from these local government areas,” he said.

Some of the beneficiaries commended the Federal Government for such initiative and gesture, promising to make proper use of the grant.

Malama Binta Abubakar, one of the beneficiaries, assured the minister that she would use the grant to boost her vegetables’ business to support her family.

Hadiza Balarabe, another beneficiary, said that she would use the grant to start a small business, so as to help her children further their education.

