Hong Kong suspends import of poultry products from Germany, Poland, Japan

Hong Kong, Jan. 4, 2020 Hong Kong’s food safety authority on Monday decided to suspend the import of poultry meat and products from different areas in Germany, Poland and Japan due to the bird flu outbreaks.

The Centre for Food Safety (CFS) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government’s Food and Environmental Hygiene Department said.

It said this was in view of notifications from the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) about an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N8 avian influenza in Spree-Neiße District, the State of Brandenburg in Germany.

Also a notification from the General Veterinary Inspectorate of Poland about outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Łęczyński District, Lubelskie Region in Poland.

Another notification was from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan about an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5 avian influenza in Gifu Prefecture in Japan.

The CFS has instructed the trade department to suspend the importation of poultry meat and products, including poultry eggs, from these areas with immediate effect to protect public health in Hong Kong.

