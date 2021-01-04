Libya reports 670 new COVID-19 cases, total tops 100,000

Tripoli, Jan. 4, 2021 The National Center for Disease Control of Libya on Sunday reported 670 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, bringing the national count to 101,414.

With 1,129 more recoveries and 23 more deaths reported, a total of 74,381 recoveries have so far been reported nationwide with 1,510 fatalities, the center said.

Since the first case was reported in March 2020, Libyan authorities have taken a series of precautionary measures against the pandemic, including closing the country’s borders, shutting down schools and mosques, banning public gatherings, and imposing a curfew.

The country also received medical aid from China in June 2020, which included nucleic acid diagnostic kits, protective suits, N95 face masks, surgical masks, goggles, and medical gloves.

