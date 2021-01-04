Marriage Scandal: How Late Tunde Thomas Died Over Wife’s Alleged Affair With FCMB MD, Eyewitness reveals

A man, Bolanle Cole, believed to be close to Tunde Thomas, the late husband of Moyo Thomas, who allegedly engaged in an affair with the Managing Director of the First City Monument Bank, Adam Nuru, has narrated the last moments of the deceased.

Cole said that Thomas, alias Tunde Gentle, 45, shed tears several times due to the depression and heartbreak he suffered because of his wife’s alleged affair with the FCMB MD.

Sharing the story on Twitter, Cole explained that Nigerians should demand action from FCMB, and if there was none, people should close their bank accounts in protest.

He said, “The two kids from his marriage were indeed fathered by a man without scruples or conscience, the current MD of FCMB, Adam Nuru, who was his wife’s boss (MD) in FCMB.

“FCMB, an organisation without proper rules or governance looked the other way while the open and unprofessional romance was going on between the MD and a subordinate staff member of the same organiation, a married woman.

“The MD, Adam Nuru, who was supposed to be the Chief Governance Officer and Chief Image Maker of FCMB spared no thought for the husband of this lady who was bringing up his (Nuru’s) two children, thinking they were his.

“He also did not think of the organisation he was leading while engaging in this foul conduct, the scandal with which no ethical organisation would want to be associated. Tunde was so in love with and attached to his wife and children that he spent most of his resources on them.

“He took them to London and Dubai on holidays. He also spared no penny in putting them in the best schools.

“Within a few months of hearing this news, Tunde suffered a stroke at about the age of 42. He recovered from the stroke but became a shadow of his former self. He would often shed tears from the blues.

“Recently, he tried to pick up the pieces of his life and started another relationship with a lawyer lady. Tunde had invited some friends to accompany him to visit the lady’s parents on 26th December. They were planning (to get) the materials to take along for the visit but alas, it was not to be.”

Cole added that Thomas died before the event and was buried on December 31.

He said, “Tunde got home from work on the night of 15th December. He got home only to collapse by his staircase and die immediately. Autopsy report puts the cause of death as heart failure.

“In the meantime, the family and friends of Tunde Thomas (alias Tunde Gentle) hereby wish to bring this shameful conduct to the knowledge of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the board and management of FCMB and to members of the public.

“We use this medium to call on FCMB to separate and detach its brand from this evil man, Adam Nuru, immediately. If this notice is ignored and Adam Nuru is at his desk in another two weeks from 30th December, 2020, we will be left with no option but to vehemently call the attention of the public to the abysmal lack of ethics in the organisation and to advise the members of the public to withdraw their funds and banking business from FCMB.”

As of Sunday, no fewer than 2,311 persons had called for the sacking of the FCMB MD, over the alleged infidelity.

A cross-section of Nigerians have also described the alleged sexual relationship between Nuru and his subordinate as unprofessional.

