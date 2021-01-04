Martinez scores hat-trick as Inter Milan go top of Serie A

Milan (Italy), Jan. 3, 2021 Lautaro Martinez’s first hat-trick for Inter Milan helped his side crush Crotone 6-2 to earn their eighth successive Serie A win on Sunday.

This result has sent Antonio Conte’s team to the top of the standings above AC Milan.

With their local rivals in action later on Sunday, Inter Milan knew a win would see them go top, if only temporarily.

But it was not looking promising as second-bottom Crotone took a shock 12th minute lead through Niccolo Zanellato.

However, Romelu Lukaku sent strike partner Martinez through to level eight minutes later, before an own goal from Luca Marrone put Inter Milan in front.

A Vladimir Golemic penalty kick then levelled things up once again.

With the quality Inter Milan possess upfront, it was only a matter of time until they put Crotone to the sword in the second half.

Martinez brilliantly gave Inter Milan the lead in the 57th minute, before Lukaku added another seven minutes later.

Martinez completed his first Inter Milan hat-trick 12 minutes from time.

This was before Achraf Hakimi put the icing on the cake with a late sixth to put Inter Milan top on 36 points.

They are however only two points clear of AC Milan and seven clear of Roma, who also play later on Sunday.

Crotone remain 19th with just two league wins all season.

