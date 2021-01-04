Ohaneze Presidency: Aspirant wants election to be constitutional, democratic

By Ikenna Osuoha

Abuja, Jan. 4, 2020 Dr Chris Asoluka, a former Vice President-General, Ohaneze Ndigbo, says only constitutional and democratic electoral process for the enthronement of next President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo is key to galvanising Ndigbo globally.

Asoluka told journalists on Monday in Abuja that imposition of candidates was not only undemocratic but a violation of the constitution establishing the Ndigbo apex body.

“Article 11(b) of the constitution of Ohaneze Ndigbo stipulates that the Pesident-General shall be elected by the National General Assembly from all interested candidates from the state whose turn it is to fill the office provided there are at least three candidates.

“It is premature for anyone to speak on who are candidates for an election whose guidelines have yet to be unveiled.

“Until the close of return of forms whenever it opens and closes, no one can be said be running as a candidate.

“It is only after the screening committee of aspirants by the elections committee that candidates can emerge,” he said.

Asoluka commended the outgoing administration of John Nnia-Nwodo, saying that it catapulted Ohaneze Ndigbo to global prominence with landmark achievements.

The Imo-born politician dismissed speculations of endorsement of Chief George Obiozor which, according to him, is wishful thinking of non-democrats who were determined to warp the democratic institution of Ohaneze Ndigbo.

“Our great accomplishments all over the world bear eloquent testimony to what we, Ndigbo, can achieve working together as a group.

“We need a visionary and energetic leadership with capacity to actively mobilise Ndigbo worldwide and their friends for the development of Alaigbo.”

He reiterated the imperatives of emphasising on restructuring the federation, regional development, gender inclusion, engagement and empowerment of Igbo youths, Nigerian President of Igbo extraction and the wellbeing of Ndigbo across the country.

Naija247news reports that the next President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo that would spearhead the leadership and administration of the Igbo apex cultural body is zoned to Imo.

Like this: Like Loading...