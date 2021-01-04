Royal father calls for prayers for recovery of Nigeria’s economy

Lafia, Jan 4, 2021 Alhaji Balarabe Saidu-Abdullahi, the Emir of Daddere in Nasarawa State has urged Nigerians to pray fervently for quick recovery of the nation’s economy.

Saidu-Abdullahi, a second class emir, stated this during a meeting with elders and religious leaders of Daddere community in Obi Local Government Area of the state on Monday.

He described prayer as the key to success, hence the need for both Muslims and Christians to pray fervently to God for His intervention toward an improved economy as well as to tackle security challenges facing some parts of the country.

“Our role is to preach to ensure that peace and unity return to the state and to Nigeria at large.

“This is because no meaningful development can be achieved in any society without peace. Peace is priceless and non-negotiable.

“It is in view of this that I want to use this medium to enjoin Muslims and other Nigerians to continue to preach peace and to pray fervently for an improved economy in order to better the standard of living of the people.

“Nigerians should engage in ceaseless prayers for speedy recovery of the nation’s economy because prayer is the key to success.

“Adherent of the two major religious should pray fervently for God’s intervention to end the present hardship,’’ he said.

He also tasked Nigerians to embrace farming to fight poverty, unemployment and to boost their revenue bases as well as the socio-economic development of the country.

“No society can live comfortably and survive without agriculture; agriculture is the major source of livelihood of every family or nation and its importance cannot be overemphasised.’’ he added.

According to him, “if youths and other Nigerians go back to farming, it will not only reduce overdependence on oil, it will fight poverty, unemployment, youths restiveness and other social vices and boost food production.’’

The traditional ruler also urged Nigerians, especially youths to shun idleness, embrace skills acquisition programmes and engage in other meaningful ventures.

The royal father also advised youths and other Nigerians to be law-abiding and be respectful to constituted authority and to shun negative tendencies in the interest of peace and national development.

He further urged the people of the state and other Nigerians to live in peace and tolerate one another irrespective of ethnic, religious and political affiliations for the overall development of the country.

