UN Chief seeks justice for victims of Republic Niger’s massacre

United Nations, Dec. 4, 2020 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned Saturday’s massacre by suspected jihadists in neighbouring Republic of Niger.

Reports quoted the country’s Prime Minister, Brigi Rafini, as saying no fewer than 100 people were killed by yet-to-be identified gunmen in two villages.

According to him, 70 people were killed in the village of Tchombangou and 30 others in Zaroumdareye, both near the country’s border with Mali.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks said to have been carried out simultaneously by assailants who carried out the attacks on motorcycles.

In a statement by his spokesman, Mr Stéphane Dujarric, the UN chief urged the Nigerien authorities to fish out and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Guterres also called on the Government to enhance the protection of civilians in the country.

He expressed his “deepest condolences to the bereaved families and the people and Government of Niger and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured”.

“The Secretary-General reaffirms the solidarity and support of the United Nations to the Government and people of Niger in their fight against terrorism, violent extremism and organised crime,” the statement said.

Like this: Like Loading...