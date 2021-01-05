Africa Commercial Aerospace Market 2020 – Network Diversification and Fleet Optimization Power the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The objective of this study is to identity the growth opportunities that public authorities and private companies need to capitalize on and on which they can ensure the prosperity of the commercial aerospace industry in Africa.

Over the last decade, Africa, along with the Asia-Pacific, has grown the fastest in terms of GDP and had an average annual growth rate of 6% or more. Still, most of the countries in the continent have to significantly improve their political stability and public infrastructure to attract new investments and properly integrate themselves with further developed markets, such as the Middle East or North America.

COVID-19 has placed African countries in a position where they should usher crucial and disruptive changes that will recapture the attention of the world and make Africa a region of opportunity once more. Ethiopia has successfully overcome social differences and established a reliable and predictable government. Though there is still room for improvement, especially the democratic aspect, Ethiopia and Kenya are undoubtedly the fastest growing markets in the continent and a real challenge to the South African western political preponderance in the region.

The commercial aerospace industry is a key tool by which countries should develop their logistics, transportation, and connections with the rest of the world.

Conclusions of This Study

Airline suggested changes to air route networks

COVID-19 impact and opportunities

MRO and training opportunities

Key Issues Addressed

Who are the main stakeholders in the commercial airline market?

What is the current market status in terms of economy, growth, and social improvements?

What are the next steps which might disrupt the African air transportation system?

What are they key growth opportunities for the commercial aerospace industry in Africa?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic ImperativesT

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Commercial Aerospace Market in Africa

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

2. Executive Summary, Commercial Aerospace Market in Africa

Overview

Trends

3. COVID-19 Impact on World GDP Growth

COVID-19 Impact on Key Regions and Countries

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Commercial Aerospace Market in Africa

Growth Drivers for Commercial Aerospace Market in Africa

Growth Restraints for Commercial Aerospace Market in Africa

5. Growth Environment, Commercial Aerospace Market in Africa

Growth Environment – Africa at a Glance

6. Business Verticals Analysis – Airlines in the Commercial Aerospace Market in Africa

Top 5 Airlines – Ethiopian Airlines

Top 5 Airlines – EgyptAir

Top 5 Airlines – South African Airways

Top 5 Airlines – Royal Air Maroc

Top 5 Airlines – Kenya Airways

7. Business Verticals Analysis – Fleet Sustainability in the Commercial Aerospace Market in Africa

Business Verticals Analysis – Aftermarket

Business Verticals Analysis – Aftermarket Spending by Segment: Airframe

Business Verticals Analysis – Aftermarket Spending by Segment: Component

Business Verticals Analysis – Aftermarket Spending by Segment: Engine

Business Verticals Analysis – Aftermarket Spending by Segment: Line Maintenance

Business Verticals Analysis – Aftermarket Spending by Segment: Modifications

8. Growth Opportunity Universe, Commercial Aerospace Market in Africa

Growth Opportunity 1 – Diversified Air Networks for Better Profit and Risk Distribution

Growth Opportunity 2 – Optimized Fleet Composition for Region-focused Service

Growth Opportunity 3 – Multi-government-Private MRO Joint Ventures for Cheaper and Faster Fleet Maintenance

Growth Opportunity 4 – Training Centers and Academy Opportunities to Tap into Local Labor Sources

9. Conclusion, Commercial Aerospace Market Outlook in Africa

Companies Mentioned

EgyptAir

Ethiopian Airlines

Kenya Airways

Royal Air Maroc

South African Airways

