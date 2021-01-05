COVID-19: Cricket Federation postpones National Under 17 championships

By Ijeoma Okigbo

Abuja, Jan. 4, 2021 The Nigeria Cricket Federation has postponed the second edition of the National Under 17 championships earlier scheduled for Jan. 7 to Jan. 31.

The federation made this known via its official twitter handle @cricket_nigeria on Monday.

According to the statement by NCF Secretary-General, Taiwo Oriss, the decision was necessary “to enable the federation put all modalities in place in line with COVID-19 guidelines.

“The proposed new date for the tournament is Jan. 15 to Feb. 7 2021,’’Oriss said.

The period will witness the zonal qualifications for both girls and boys as well as the finals.

The tournament sponsored by Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC) did not hold in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like this: Like Loading...