Ethiopia’s COVID-19 cases near 126,000

Addis Ababa, Jan. 4, 2021 The Ethiopian Ministry of Health on Monday reported 297 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases over the past 24 hours, as the total number of confirmed cases hit 125,919 in the country.

The ministry said the number of COVID-19-related deaths in the country had reached 1,950 as of Monday evening, including two new virus-related deaths reported within a 24-hour period.

The ministry said some 112,610 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 had recovered so far, including 243 in the past 24 hours.

It also said some 11,357 of the total reported COVID-19 cases were active cases, of which 262 of the patients were under severe conditions.

According to the ministry, the new cases were discovered out of 4,157 COVID-19 medical tests conducted in the east African country within the past 24 hours.

The ministry said Ethiopia had conducted 1,822,122 COVID-19 medical tests so farn.

Ethiopia, Africa’s second-most populous nation after Nigeria, with at least 107 million people, has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the east African region.

It is the fifth country in Africa most affected with COVID-19, after South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, and Egypt.

