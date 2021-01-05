FCMB Paternity Scandal: What really happened between Adam Nuru, Tunde Thomas and Mrs Moyo Thomas

The First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has reacted to the paternity scandal involving its Managing Director, Adam Nuru and a former employee with the bank, Moyo Thomas.

It was gathered that Moyo’s estranged husband, Tunde Thomas, 45, died two weeks ago from heart attack after battling with depression upon discovering that the two children from their marriage were allegedly fathered by the FCMB boss.

According to report by the deceased’s friends, Moyo had resigned from FCMB and travelled to the US with the two children, ostensibly on holiday, from where she informed Tunde that he was not the biological father of the children.

Tunde Gentle, as he was fondly called, was said to have suffered stroke after the shocking revelation. He later recovered and slowly began to picked up the pieces of his life. He was set to remarry and had invited friends to his introduction ceremony slated for December 26, 2020.

Sadly, Tunde collapsed and died on December 15 when he got home from work. Autopsy report puts the cause of death as heart failure. He was buried 30th December 2020.

A petition posted on an online platform, change.org and signed by at least 1,927 persons have called for the sacking of the FCMB MD.

“This is a case of gross misconduct based on ethical grounds and an unjustifiable economic oppression by the elite (Adam Nuru) against the underprivileged in the society,” the petition reads.

“The MD has been doing everything possible to sweep this case under the carpet. We implore the Central Bank of Nigeria, as the apex regulator, and the board of FCMB to investigate this for the integrity of the bank and Nigerian banking industry.”

Reacting to the allegations in a statement on Saturday, January 2, 2021, the bank said its Board of Directors has commenced investigation into the matter.

A statement signed by FCMB’s Head, Corporate Affairs, Diran Olojo, and titled: Media Stories Regarding Our Managing Director’ said the bank will conduct a review of the incident to ascertain if there are violations of its code of ethics, was released.

“We are aware of several stories circulating across several media platforms about our bank’s Managing Director Adam Nuru, a former employee Ms Moyo Thomas and her deceased husband, Mr Tunde Thomas,” the statement reads.

“While this is a personal matter the tragedy of the death of Mr Tunde Thomas and the allegations of unethical conduct, require the banks board to conduct a review of what transpired, any violations of our code of ethics and the adequacy of these code of conduct ethics. This will be done immediately. We enjoin all our stakeholders to bear with us as we conduct this review and to please respect the various.”

Meanwhile, below is the full story of the paternity scandal as shared by friends of the deceased, Tunde Thomas:

Tunde Thomas (alias Tunde Gentle), 45, died about two weeks ago from heartbreak. The two kids from his marriage were indeed fathered by a man without scruples or conscience, the current MD of FCMB, Adam Nuru who was his wife’s boss (MD) in FCMB. Tunde’s wife, Moyo Thomas (Nee Ojo), a useless an unconscionable adulterer was engaged in an office romance with her MD, a relationship that was well known throughout the organization as the lack of shame and decorum in both lovebirds made them to get carried away and to throw caution to the wind.

FCMB, an organization without proper rules or governance looked the other way while the open and unprofessional romance was going on between the MD and a subordinate staff of the same organization, a married woman.

The MD, Adam Nuru, who was supposed to be the chief Governance Officer and Chief Image Maker of FCMB spared no thought for the husband of this lady who was bringing up his (Nuru’s) two children while thinking they were his. He also did not think of the organization he was leading while engaging in this foul conduct, the scandal with which no ethical organization would want to be associated.

Tunde was so in love with and attached to his wife and children that he spent most of his resources on them. He took them to London and Dubai on holidays. He also spared no penny in putting them in the best schools.

At the height of the shameful relationship and when the older child was about eight (8) years old, the lady suddenly resigned from FCMB and travelled to the US with the two children, ostensibly on holiday. It was when the school session started in Nigeria and the children were not returned that Tunde started asking questions and the lady finally summoned the shameless courage to tell him the children were not his own.

She then went to the extent of filing for asylum in the US on the ground of marital violence in Nigeria, against a man known to all men by his gentle and easygoing disposition. Her aim was to get the Green Card and to also get Tunde to be barred from entering the US, so she would not have to confront him to look him in the eye and tell him to his face the evil that she had done to him. Within a few months of hearing this news, Tunde suffered a stroke at about the age of 42. He recovered from the stroke but became a shadow of his former self. He would often shed tears from the blues.

Recently, he tried to pick up the pieces of his life and started another relationship with a lawyer lady. Tunde had invited some friends to accompany him to visit the lady’s parents on 26th December. They were planning the materials to take along for the visit but alas, it was not to be. Tunde got home from work in the night of 15th December only to collapse by his staircase and die immediately. Autopsy report puts the cause of death as heart failure.

The wicked souls, Adam Nuru and Moyo Ojo (later Moyo Thomas) have done their worst, the death of an innocent man, and their hands are dripping with his blood. God will demand it of them.

He died as an Executive Director in an asset management company, GDL Asset Management Company Ltd. He was survived by an aged mother and siblings.

